IELTS: Things to do and traps to avoid
IELTS has become the de facto standard around the world for institutions judging a student’s ability to communicate in English and considering the current trend of Bangladeshi students going abroad for higher education, it has become one of top considerations for Bangladeshi students after finishing any kind of Major educational levels such as HSC, A Level or Undergrad.
However, despite Bangladesh being one of the few non-English speaking countries where 12 years of English language education is compulsory for all students, the average score for IELTS Examinees from Bangladesh is not that different from many countries that do not have English in their compulsory curriculum.
This does not essentially come down to the lack of English language knowledge they might have but some key misconceptions about the IELTS. The following article provides some key insights about the exam:
Communication efficiency vs English knowledge
A common misunderstanding regarding the IELTS exam is that its primary focus is on English grammar and language mastery. However, the test's true objective is to evaluate an individual's ability to communicate effectively in English.
While a strong grasp of the language is undoubtedly crucial for success, it is not the sole determinant of a good score. IELTS, like other English proficiency tests, aims to assess how well a person can apply their English skills across the four key areas of language usage: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking.
Consequently, rote knowledge of grammar becomes less significant than practical familiarity with the language and the confidence to use it in real-world scenarios.
Therefore, even someone with exceptional grammatical knowledge might struggle to achieve a high score if they cannot effectively apply that knowledge in communicative contexts.
Knowing where to put effort
Many students erroneously believe there is a universally difficult section on examinations such as IELTS, leading to ineffective study strategies. However, the perception of difficulty is inherently subjective.
A section that presents no challenge for one individual may prove exceptionally difficult for another, who, in turn, might excel in an area others find insurmountable.
Therefore, the most effective preparation involves identifying one's individual areas of weakness. This can be effectively achieved through regular participation in mock examinations.
These tests are invaluable as they accurately simulate the actual examination environment, revealing specific knowledge gaps or skill deficiencies, highlighting time management issues, enhancing concentration, and providing a baseline for tracking progress.
This personalized approach enables the development of a tailored study plan, rather than fostering anxiety over a purportedly "hardest" section.
Also, marking methodology is fixed in the reading and listening sections while speaking and writing sections have it more flexible, due to not being a “Fixed Answer” in those sections. Knowing the criteria and structure of marking helps a long mile.
Choosing the format
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) distinguishes itself as one of the few globally recognized assessment methods that continues to provide a traditional paper-based examination option.
This can prove particularly advantageous for individuals who experience discomfort or perceive themselves as less proficient in computer-based testing environments.
Nevertheless, in Dhaka, the availability of dates and registration slots for the paper-based IELTS has become increasingly challenging, as the British Council appears to be progressively phasing out this format within Bangladesh.
Both the paper-based and computer-based versions of the IELTS present their own distinct advantages and disadvantages. For instance, the paper-based test offers a significantly extended duration in the Listening section, specifically for transferring answers to the dedicated answer sheet.
Conversely, the computer-based test provides enhanced flexibility in the Writing section, facilitating easier correction of mistakes and effectively mitigating the impact of poor handwriting.
Ultimately, the most effective approach to ascertain which format is optimally suited for an individual's preferences and strengths involves extensive mock testing across both options.
Speaking is the speciality
The IELTS Speaking Test is pretty unique because you actually chat with a real person, unlike other tests. It's not just about how well you speak English, but also how confidently and convincingly you can share your thoughts.
Sure, good grammar and lots of words are important, but being genuine and confident often makes a bigger impression than being perfectly flawless.
One big thing to remember is that examiners are trained to spot memorized answers, which they don't like because they sound unnatural. There aren't really right or wrong answers; they're looking at things like how smoothly you speak, how well your ideas connect, your vocabulary, your grammar, and your pronunciation.
So, to do well, just be yourself! Express your opinions, have a natural conversation, and keep practicing your vocabulary and grammar. The whole point is to see how you communicate in the real world. If you focus on being authentic and understand what they're really looking for, you can totally boost your score and get the results you want.
Practice is the king
While a course is commonly taken for knowing the basic methods of answering the questions, timed and well maintained practice is a must for getting a good score as it will not only make sure that the methods are in practice and sharp but also that you are familiar and confident with the structure and systems.
Commonly the good old “Cambridge IELTS” Book Series is the one to practice and especially for the Computer Based candidates, the British Council's free Online IELTS materials and mocks are helpful essentials to practice on.
It is crucial to recognize that the IELTS examination is not static. While a vast array of preparatory materials exists, the test undergoes subtle, yet significant, modifications over time.
These changes can manifest in various aspects, including the specific patterns of questions presented and the overall structuring of the content within each section. Consequently, relying solely on outdated practice materials can be detrimental to a test-taker's preparation.
To ensure the most effective and accurate preparation, it is unequivocally recommended to prioritize practicing exclusively from the most recent and up-to-date test materials available.
This approach guarantees familiarity with the latest question types, assessment criteria, and content organization, thereby maximizing the chances of achieving a successful score. Engaging with contemporary resources allows test-takers to adapt to the evolving nature of the exam and avoid being caught off guard by unexpected alterations.
Know the exam center conditions
IELTS has a reputation for having an extremely strict exam experience. Every exam center and partnering organization are required to ensure an equal exam experience for all candidates therefore they must maintain some extremely high profile checking practices making sure no candidate gets away with an unfair treatment.
Besides, if someone is proven to practice an unfair means in the exam, the results will not only be cancelled but also the examinee might be barred from taking the exam for the next several years altogether.
So, it is extremely important to read all the instructions regarding the exam hall carefully from the website. Arrival time is another big point to take note of, as they provide many instructions before the exam time and entry is denied after the time of arrival they provided.
Understanding the true objective
IELTS, unlike traditional board examinations, focuses on evaluating your practical English language skills, specifically for professional and academic settings.
This means that if you already have a solid grasp of English and can effectively use it to communicate and understand information in everyday situations, you will probably find the exam to be quite approachable.
To achieve your highest possible score, your primary task will be to become proficient in specific strategies and to diligently follow the guidelines established for each individual section of the test.