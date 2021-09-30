127,647 students to appear in RU admission test

A total of 1,27,647 students are going to appear in their admission tests for the first year honours classes at Rajshahi University (RU) in 2020-2021 academic session scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 October, reports BSS.

Of those, 44,194 students will appear in the test for “C” unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture to be held on 4 October, while 43,558 students for the “A” unit comprising the faculties of arts, law, social sciences and fine arts and Institute of Education and Research on 5 October.