127,647 students to appear in RU admission test

Another 39,895 students will take part for “B” unit consisting of business studies faculty and Institute of Business Administration to be held on 6 October.
According to a RU press release, the tests will be held in three shifts- from 9.30am to 10.30am, 12.00pm to 1.00pm and 3.00pm to 4.00pm every day.
Details of admission related information will be available on the university’s official website – “www.ru.ac.bd” and its official Facebook page – “University of Rajshahi”.
The release said that the admission seekers have been asked to take their respective seats in the scheduled room before 30 minutes of the test start. They were also asked to bring only the admit card and test related documents and instruments in the examination hall.
None will be allowed to bring any electronic devices, the release added. The university authority will arrange accommodation in common spaces, including TV room, waiting room, hall room and prayer room, for the female students.
It has also arranged seating facilities for the guardians in some selected places of the campus. The RU press release also said drastic action will be taken against those who will be found involved in any crime in the admission test.
Meanwhile, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has adopted a four-tier security measure centring the admission test. Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton also held a multi-sectoral meeting at his office last Friday discussing and devising ways and means on how to make the test successful.