NCTB warns of action for question ‘leaks’ in half-yearly exams

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has issued an emergency message to the heads of educational institutions amid the allegations of leaks of questions on social media, hours before the half-yearly exams for grade VI to IX under the new curriculum began on Wednesday.

The message warned of taking strict actions against those headteachers found responsible for leaking the directives issued about assessment of students on social media.

The NCTB said that there is a system of tracking the download and distribution of the evaluation directives through unique user IDs of “Noipunno” app.

The NCTB sends the question papers only to school headteachers through the "Noipunno" app. Only the headteachers have access to this app to maintain records of each student's progress.

The headteachers were asked to be more responsible in distributing the questions.