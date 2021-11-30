16-day centenary celebration of Dhaka University begins Wednesday

Dhaka University authorities will launch on Wednesday a 16-day programme in celebration of the centenary of the founding of the university amid festivities, reports UNB.

The country's oldest public university, the highest seat of education and a cradle of democratic movement, began its journey on 1 July 1921. The celebration has been delayed by five months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The grand celebration will take place on the campus from 1 to 16 December. It will also mark the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.