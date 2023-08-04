East West University announces ‘Inkspiration: A Creative Writing Showdown ‘

East West University English Conversation Club is set to stage “Inkspiration: An Inter-University Creative Writing Showdown with EWUECC.” The event is set to provide a unique opportunity for university students to showcase their literary prowess in two captivating segments: short story writing and poetry writing, said a press release.

For the short story writing segment, participants must skillfully craft moving narratives within a word limit of 500–600 words, and submit it online via the Google Doc platform before the deadline on 20 August 2023, at 11:59pm. Similarly, in the poetry writing segment, participants are encouraged to let their words dance on the page, evoking emotions and painting vivid imagery, the press release said.