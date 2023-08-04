East West University announces ‘Inkspiration: A Creative Writing Showdown ‘

East West University English Conversation Club is set to stage “Inkspiration: An Inter-University Creative Writing Showdown with EWUECC.” The event is set to provide a unique opportunity for university students to showcase their literary prowess in two captivating segments: short story writing and poetry writing, said a press release.
For the short story writing segment, participants must skillfully craft moving narratives within a word limit of 500–600 words, and submit it online via the Google Doc platform before the deadline on 20 August 2023, at 11:59pm. Similarly, in the poetry writing segment, participants are encouraged to let their words dance on the page, evoking emotions and painting vivid imagery, the press release said.
Poetry submissions must also be made online via the Google Doc platform by the same deadline. A panel of esteemed judges will carefully evaluate the poems and shortlist participants for the final round.
Shortlisted participants from both segments will be invited to the premises of East West University to compete in the Final Round of “Inkspiration.” In this phase, participants will have one hour and thirty minutes to create either a short story based on given themes or poetry on specific themes. The final round for both segments will be held on 26 August 2023.
Adding to the allure of “Inkspiration” it is going to organise an exclusive workshop on 20 August 2023, featuring the esteemed Selina Hussain, a renowned novelist and president of the Bangla Academy. She will grace the event with her presence and share insights from her illustrious literary career. This workshop promises to inspire and motivate participants to explore new horizons in their writing endeavors.
A grand prize pool of Tk. 20,000 awaits the winners of “Inkspiration.” The crowning moment will be the grand prize-giving ceremony on 2 September 2023, where the victors and runners-up will be celebrated and recognised for their literary achievements. Additionally, the winners will receive merchandise gifts as a token of appreciation.
For more information and participation guidelines, visit: https://fb.me/e/18b9Rwwxx
For online registration and Preliminary Round submission, click the link below:
https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfgcfZ13L8BUt.../viewform