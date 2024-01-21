Cluster admission test in 24 universities to begin 8 March

The dates were finalised at the first meeting of the admission committee at UGC today, Sunday.

The students can apply between 29 January and 15 February in the unit of their choice.

The vice chancellors have agreed to complete all the procedures of admission by 30 June.

Divided into three clusters, a total of 35 public universities will take part in cluster admission system this year. Of these, 24 universities are in GST cluster. Two new universities -- Sunamganj Science and Technology University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Pirojpur -- have joined in this cluster for the first time.