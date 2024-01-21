University admission
Cluster admission test in 24 universities to begin 8 March
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has fixed dates for admission tests for first-year undergraduate students of 2023-24 academic year in 24 general, science and technology (GST) universities of the country.
The exams for commerce unit (C-unit) will be held on 8 March, humanities unit (B unit) on 9 March and science unit (A unit) on 27 April.
The dates were finalised at the first meeting of the admission committee at UGC today, Sunday.
The students can apply between 29 January and 15 February in the unit of their choice.
The vice chancellors have agreed to complete all the procedures of admission by 30 June.
Divided into three clusters, a total of 35 public universities will take part in cluster admission system this year. Of these, 24 universities are in GST cluster. Two new universities -- Sunamganj Science and Technology University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Pirojpur -- have joined in this cluster for the first time.
The meeting decided that the pass marks this year would remain the same, 30.
A technical committee headed by Chandpur Science and Technology University’s VC, Md Nasim Akhtar, has been formed to oversee the admission process.
The committee will consist of one each representative from every university. Moreover, a finance committee headed by Cumilla University VC AFM Abdul Moyeen has been formed.
The 24 universities are -- Jagannath University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Islamic University, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Comilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, University of Barishal, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University (Kishoreganj), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Chandpur Science and Technology University, Sheikh Hasina University, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University, Sunamganj Science and Technology University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Pirojpur.