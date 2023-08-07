Why are engineering graduates pursuing BCS or a life abroad?

Shawon is a fresh graduate from the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Although he has spent the last four years of his life to pursue his degree, he is unsure about what career he will pursue. Despite graduating from a top university, he feels that he has only two options open to him, BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) or study abroad.

The dilemma Shawon faced is the same thousands of fresh engineering graduates from Bangladesh face every year.

Each year around 1100 students from BUET, 880 from KUET, 900 from RUET and 900 from CUET complete their Bachelor’s degree. Even with a degree from a prestigious university, they are more inclined to either study to get a government job or enroll at a university abroad.