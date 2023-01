Last year, education minister Dipu Moni said SSC and HSC exams in 2023 will be held in April and June, respectively, based on shortened syllabus, just like the previous academic session.

SSC exams for 2022 began on 15 September last year considering the flood situation in the country.

According to the government's academic calendar, SSC exams are held from 1 February and HSC from 1 April every year. However, these exams were not held on time in the past two years due to Covid-19.