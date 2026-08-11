What Notre Dame College says about Class-XI admissions for SSC graduates

Following the publication of the results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, students are now waiting for the Class-XI admission process to begin.

Notre Dame College is among the institutions that feature prominently on students’ lists of preferred colleges. The college has now issued a notice regarding its admission process.

In a notice signed by the college principal and issued on Monday (10 August), following the publication of the SSC results, the college said, “Students wishing to apply for admission to Notre Dame College are hereby informed that, as soon as we receive the education board’s admission guidelines, all relevant information concerning admission to this college will be published on Notre Dame College’s official website.”