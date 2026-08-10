SSC Results: 1.36m seats in Class 11 to remain vacant

Admission to Class 11 in the upcoming academic year of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will follow the existing system.

Students will be admitted based on the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

Applications will be submitted online through a centralised system, with admissions determined on the basis of merit and students’ order of preference.

However, as the pass rate has fallen significantly this year, more than half of the seats will remain vacant. Around 1.36 million (13.61 lakh) seats are expected to remain unfilled.