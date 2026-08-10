SSC Results: 1.36m seats in Class 11 to remain vacant
Admission to Class 11 in the upcoming academic year of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will follow the existing system.
Students will be admitted based on the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.
Applications will be submitted online through a centralised system, with admissions determined on the basis of merit and students’ order of preference.
However, as the pass rate has fallen significantly this year, more than half of the seats will remain vacant. Around 1.36 million (13.61 lakh) seats are expected to remain unfilled.
Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman provided various details about Class 11 admissions at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education today, Monday, on the occasion of the SSC and equivalent examination results publication.
He said the admission process would remain unchanged. “There will be neither a lottery nor an admission test. Under the existing system, seats will be allocated based on GPA and students’ preferences,” he said.
For the past several years, students have been admitted to Class 11 based on their SSC and equivalent examination results.
Students wishing to enroll must apply online, paying the prescribed fee, and list a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions in order of preference.
Students are then nominated for admission to an institution based on their results, quota (where applicable) and order of preference.
Under this system, admissions are conducted only in colleges and madrasahs. Admissions to institutions under the Technical Education Board, meanwhile, are conducted through a separate process.
Except for a few institutions, including Notre Dame College in Dhaka, almost all colleges and madrasahs across the country admit students to Class 11 through this system.
With technical assistance from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Dhaka Education Board centrally conducts the online admission process.
Following the change of government, there had been discussions about whether admission tests could also be introduced for Class 11.
Around 1.36 million seats to remain vacant
Syed Akhtaruzzaman said the number of vacant seats for Class 11 admissions in 2026 would be higher than last year. There are around 2.5 million seats available for Class 11 admission across the country, including colleges and madrasahs.
Last year, 58.7 per cent of the total seats were filled, leaving 41.3 per cent vacant. This year, the pass rate has fallen further, so the number of vacant seats is expected to be higher.
The results of the SSC and equivalent examinations were published today, 10 August 2026. A total of 1,829,485 candidates appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards this year. Of them, 1,138,877 candidates passed.
Nearly 700,000 candidates failed to pass. This means that even if all students who passed across all boards, including the Technical Education Board, enroll, around 1.36 million seats would still remain vacant.
Seats remain vacant in other years as well. However, the lower pass rate this year means the number of vacant seats will increase further.