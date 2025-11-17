Medical admission test: 224 seats allocated for foreign students
The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) has reallocated seats for foreign students seeking admission for the 2025-26 academic year to MBBS and BDS courses in public medical colleges across the country.
This year, 224 seats have been reserved for foreign students. Of these, 184 seats are reserved for the MBBS course and 40 seats for the BDS course.
According to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Medical Education, out of the 224 seats, 125 are reserved for SAARC countries and 99 for non-SAARC countries.
The SAARC and non-SAARC quotas have been kept entirely separate, meaning no student from a SAARC country will be admitted under the reserved non-SAARC quota.
In the allocation of seats for SAARC countries, India has been given 22 seats for MBBS and two for BDS, Pakistan 21 for MBBS and two for BDS, Nepal 19 for MBBS and three for BDS, Sri Lanka 13 for MBBS and two for BDS, Bhutan three for MBBS and one for BDS, Maldives six for MBBS and one for BDS, with Afghanistan given three for MBBS and one for BDS courses.
In total, SAARC countries have been allocated 112 MBBS seats and 13 BDS seats, making 125 seats altogether.
For non-SAARC countries, under the same scholarship framework as the SAARC quota, Myanmar has been allocated five MBBS and two BDS seats, Palestine 18 MBBS and three BDS seats, and all other countries combined 49 MBBS and 22 BDS seats.
Altogether, non-SAARC countries have been allocated 72 MBBS seats and 27 BDS seats, making a total of 99 seats.
The guidelines for filling in the online application form and the admission instructions for students wishing to enrol in the MBBS and BDS courses were published by the Directorate General of Health Education in a notice on its website last Monday.
Students will be able to complete the online application form until 11:59 pm on 21 November (Friday). The application fee can be paid until 11:59 pm on 22 November.
The MBBS and BDS admission tests will be held on the same day using the same question paper. The exam will consist of 100 marks in multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The admission test will be held on 12 December.