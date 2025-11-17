Medical admission test: 224 seats allocated for foreign students

According to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Medical Education, out of the 224 seats, 125 are reserved for SAARC countries and 99 for non-SAARC countries.

The SAARC and non-SAARC quotas have been kept entirely separate, meaning no student from a SAARC country will be admitted under the reserved non-SAARC quota.

In the allocation of seats for SAARC countries, India has been given 22 seats for MBBS and two for BDS, Pakistan 21 for MBBS and two for BDS, Nepal 19 for MBBS and three for BDS, Sri Lanka 13 for MBBS and two for BDS, Bhutan three for MBBS and one for BDS, Maldives six for MBBS and one for BDS, with Afghanistan given three for MBBS and one for BDS courses.