CU admission test begins 2 March, shuttle train rescheduled

Chittagong University’s admission test for the first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes will start from 2 March.

The CU authorities have announced new schedule of shuttle train for four days on the occasion of admission tests.

CU proctor Nurul Azim Sikder announced the new schedule of the shuttle train at a press conference on Wednesday.

The trains will run on a new schedule on 2, 8, 9 and 16 March.

According to the new schedule, the train will depart from Chattogram’s Battali rail station at 6:00am, 6:30 am, 8:15 am, 8:40 am, 2:50 pm, 3:50 pm and 8:30 pm. And the train will leave the CU campus at 7:05am, 7:35am, 1:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 5:30pm and 9:30pm for Battali in these four days.