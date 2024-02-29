CU admission test begins 2 March, shuttle train rescheduled
Chittagong University’s admission test for the first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes will start from 2 March.
The CU authorities have announced new schedule of shuttle train for four days on the occasion of admission tests.
CU proctor Nurul Azim Sikder announced the new schedule of the shuttle train at a press conference on Wednesday.
The trains will run on a new schedule on 2, 8, 9 and 16 March.
According to the new schedule, the train will depart from Chattogram’s Battali rail station at 6:00am, 6:30 am, 8:15 am, 8:40 am, 2:50 pm, 3:50 pm and 8:30 pm. And the train will leave the CU campus at 7:05am, 7:35am, 1:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 5:30pm and 9:30pm for Battali in these four days.
The first year admission test in CU will be held in four units and two sub-units. Alongside the CU, admission tests will be taken on Dhaka University and Rajshahi University campuses too.
A total of 243,555 students have applied for 4,926 seats.
The admission tests for the 2023-24 academic year are scheduled to kick off on 2 March. The tests will begin with the A unit on the day. The test for C unit will be held on 7 March, B unit on 8 March and D unit on 16 March. Besides, the tests for B-1 and D-1 sub-units will take place on 3 and 4 March respectively.
A total of 99,521 students have applied for A unit, the number of applicants in B unit is 65,267, C unit has 17,300 applicants and D unit has 57,804 applicants.
The number of applicants in B-1 AND D-1 sub-units is 1,669 and 1,994 respectively.