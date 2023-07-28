Average SSC passing rate 80.39 per cent

This year, 80.39 per cent students have passed in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. An official of the education board has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Friday.
Meanwhile, around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online. The students can see the results now.
Education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Friday at 9:00am.
Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and the education board chairmans were also present at the time.
The results have never been published on a Friday in recent history. Meanwhile, Awami League along with their allied organisations has organised a rally in the capital today. On the other hand, BNP too has a grand rally scheduled in the capital today. Some are also speculating clashes in this concern.
However Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee as well as chairman of the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo that students can collect results through SMS and the website.
Three options for students to see results
Students can see the results of SSC and equivalent examinations in three different ways. Right after the results are published a set of the results will be sent to concerning educational institutes.
Students will be able to collect the results from there. Apart from that, students can enter the website of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka (educationboardresults.gov.bd) and submit their roll, registration numbers to download the result sheet.
Besides, the results can be collected through SMS also. In that case they will have to type SSC<>first three letters of the name of education board<>roll number<>exam year in the message option of the mobile phone and send that to 16222.
For example, a student will have to write SSC<>DHA<>ROLL<>YEAR. The results will be sent in answer to the message.
To get the results of any certain educational institution, the candidate will have to enter the education board’s website, have to click on the result corner and enter the Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) there. Then one can download the results of that institution.
The result sheet can be downloaded by submitting the roll and registration numbers, clicking on to this website, http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/.
The SSC and equivalent examinations started on 30 April. There were over two million candidates under nine education boards, the madrasah board and the technical education board.