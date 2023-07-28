Average SSC passing rate 80.39 per cent

This year, 80.39 per cent students have passed in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. An official of the education board has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Friday.

Meanwhile, around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online. The students can see the results now.

Education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Friday at 9:00am.