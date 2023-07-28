PM presses button and publishes SSC results

Education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.

The results, however, will be published at educational institutions and websites of the educational boards at 10:30am.

In a notification, the Dhaka education board said the students can download their result sheet by submitting their roll and registration numbers at educationboardresults.gov.bd. Besides, they can learn the results through SMS also.