PM presses button and publishes SSC results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations by pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Friday at 9:00am.
Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and the education board chairmen were also present at the time.
Education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.
The results, however, will be published at educational institutions and websites of the educational boards at 10:30am.
In a notification, the Dhaka education board said the students can download their result sheet by submitting their roll and registration numbers at educationboardresults.gov.bd. Besides, they can learn the results through SMS also.
In that case they will have to type SSC<>first three letters of the name of education board<>roll number<>exam year in the message option of the mobile phone and send that to 16222. For example, a student will have to write SSC<>DHA<>ROLL<>YEAR. The results will be sent in answer to the message.
To get the results of any certain educational institution, the candidate will have to enter the education board’s website, have to click on the result corner and enter the Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN) there. Then one can download the results of that institution.
The SSC and equivalent examinations started on 30 April. There were over two million candidates under nine education boards, the madrasah board and the technical education board.
The results are published within 60 days after the completion of the exam. Accordingly, the results are supposed to be published in the last week of July.