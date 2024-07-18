HSC exams of all boards for 21, 23 and 25 July suspended
The HSC and equivalent exams of all education boards scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 July have been suspended and the new schedule for the suspended exams will be announced through notice later.
This was disclosed in a notice signed by Tapan Kumar Sarker, the president of Bangladesh inter education board coordination committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board today, Thursday.
The notice also stated that the other exams scheduled to be held from 28 July as per the previously-announced routine will be held accordingly.
Earlier, the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled to be held today, Thursday had also been suspended. All the public and private universities have already been announced closed in the situation that has arisen centering the quota reform movement.
Besides, the class activities in the secondary and higher secondary educational institutions (school, college, madrasa and vocational institutes) running under the education ministry, the polytechnic institutes and all the primary schools in the city corporation area have been announced closed until further direction.
Incidents of clash have been occurring in different districts of the country for the last couple of days, centering the movement demanding reform of quota system in government jobs.