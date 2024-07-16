HSC, equivalent exams on Thursday postponed

HSC and equivalent exams under all education boards scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed. The rescheduled date for the exam will be declared later.

Inter education board coordination committee president and Dhaka Education Board chairman professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The committee also issued a notification postponing the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled to be held on Thursday. It states all the other exams will be held as per the previously declared schedule.