HSC, equivalent exams on Thursday postponed
HSC and equivalent exams under all education boards scheduled to be held on Thursday have been postponed. The rescheduled date for the exam will be declared later.
Inter education board coordination committee president and Dhaka Education Board chairman professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The committee also issued a notification postponing the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled to be held on Thursday. It states all the other exams will be held as per the previously declared schedule.
Earlier, the education ministry announced a closure for educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary levels across the country until a further notice. The ministry also closed class activities at all polytechnic institutions until further notice.
In a press release on Tuesday evening, the ministry said they took the decision considering the safety of the school and college students.
Students and job seekers have been demonstrating at educational institutions across the country throughout the last several days, demanding a rational reform in the quota system in government jobs.
The government has been hellbent on settling the issue at the court, while the protesters continued to press for legislating a law in parliament, with a rational quota for the backward communities.
After days of peaceful protests, the ruling party moved its student and youth wings, alongside the law enforcement agencies, to foil the movement, and it led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
On Tuesday, at least six protesters died during clashes between the protesters and the police, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and Bangladesh Awami Jubo League in Chattogram, Rangpur, Dhaka.