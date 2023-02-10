Education

Two books of sixth and seventh grade withdrawn amid controversy

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The history and social science books titled Onushondhani Paat have been withdrawn abruptly from sixth and seventh grades in the 2023 academic session amid the controversy.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) on Friday issued a press release regarding the matter, before the reports from the two probe bodies formed by the education ministry to look into the matter were finalised.

The release read that certain chapters of these books, Onushilani Paat and Onushondhani Paat, formulated for sixth and seventh graders respectively as per the fresh curriculum, will be revised soon. All educational institutions will be informed accordingly.  

Apart from this, questions were raised from different quarters over some topics incorporated in these books which topics and layouts were also changed.  

In this backdrop, the education ministry formed two probe bodies to look into the issue. But before finishing the investigation, the NCTB culminated in the decision of withdrawing these books from the respective classes.     

