SUCSU election: Few women candidates over fear of ‘tagging and bullying’

A total of 97 candidates are contesting for various posts in the Shahjalal University Central Students’ Union (SUCSU) election at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet.

Of them, only seven are women. None of the female candidates is contesting for a top post. Some women candidates submitted nomination papers but later withdrew. Candidates and female students say participation by women has been low due to fears of tagging, cyberbullying, and the country’s political culture.

According to the final list of candidates for the SUCSU election, a total of seven women are contesting—four for the post of Women’s Affairs Secretary, one for Law and Human Rights Secretary, and only two for member posts.