SUCSU: Election date rejected, VC and Pro-VC confined for 6 hrs

Students at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet have rejected the announced date for the University’s Central Student’s Union (SUCSU) election and set a deadline for a new date.

The announcement was made by Delowar Hasan, a student of the English department around 3:45 am today, Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Delowar Hasan said, ‘We have rejected the announced date for the SUCSU election. A new election date must be set for any day before 12 December. We are giving the administration time until 9:00 pm tonight, Saturday.”