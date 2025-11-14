Students protest until midnight, VC says SUCSU election on 9 or 10 December

Palash Bakhtiar, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at SUST, said, “The administration keeps saying the election will be held, but they are not announcing the date. The announcement was supposed to come today (Thursday) but, they postponed the press conference.”

“We are saying this delay is a conspiracy to sabotage SUCSU election. We had demanded the election be held before the 8th. We are withdrawing for now based on the VC’s assurance, but if the delay continues, we will announce tougher programmes,” added Palash Bakhtiar.

When asked why was the press conference called and then postponed, the VC replied, “One of the concerning people was in a meeting and another was in the medical centre, so we thought we would hold the meeting tomorrow (Friday). It was a misunderstanding. The dates now in discussion are 9 and 10 December. The election will be held on one of these dates.”