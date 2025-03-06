British Council launches English Language Learning Centre at BRAC U

The British Council has recently partnered with BRAC University to establish a new off-site English Language Centre at BRAC University's Merul Badda campus.

Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, and Dr Dave Dowland, Registrar at BRAC University, Dhaka, formalised the partnership in a contract signing ceremony. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding access to high-quality English language education for adult learners across Dhaka. The British Council aims to make its English Language Centre more accessible so that people can leverage its services.

The new English Language Learning Centre will offer the British Council's internationally renowned English courses and IELTS Preparation Courses, designed to meet the needs of adult learners seeking to enhance their language skills for academic, professional, or personal purposes. Classes at the newly launched Learning centre are scheduled to begin in April 2025, and registrations are open. If adult learners have any queries, they can take advantage of the British Council's free phone consultations at + 88 09666 773377 or visit the website.

Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, said, 'We are delighted to collaborate with BRAC University to launch this new English Language Learning Centre on the university premises. This initiative will significantly enhance access to our world-class English language and IELTS Preparation courses, enabling adult learners in Dhaka to achieve their academic and professional goals.