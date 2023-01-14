New curriculum books may contain mistakes: Dipu Moni

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, the education minister said trial version books have been provided to 33000 institutions across the country this year, but the books under the new curriculum that have been handed over to the students of classes 1, 2, 6 and 7 may contain errors.

Constant feedback will be received from teachers, students, parents and educators and based on their feedback, amendments will be made throughout the year if any mistakes are found, she added.

She urged all to cooperate to make the initiative a success, if any disagreement, discomfort or objections with the content are found. d