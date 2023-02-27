Primary scholarship results Tuesday

The results of primary scholarship examinations will be published on Tuesday.

State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain made the announcement at a press conference at the conference room of the ministry in the capital, said a media release, signed by senior information officer Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin on Monday.

Secretary to the ministry Farid Ahmad and director general of primary education directorate Shah Rezwan Hayat, among others, were present at the conference.