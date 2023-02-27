Primary scholarship results Tuesday

The result aspirants will be able to obtain the results on the websites-www.dpe.gov.bd and www.mopme.gov.bd.
Apart from this, the results will be available at the offices of divisional deputy director, district primary education officer and upazila or thana education officer.
Though the scholarship exams were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the authorities concerned took the decision to hold the exam last year.
As per the decision, 4, 83,759 students, which were 20 per cent of the total students who passed in the annual examination of the class-V, sat for the examinations on 30 December 2022.
The students answered the questions in four subjects--Bangla, Mathematics, English and Science in the two-hour 100 marks test.