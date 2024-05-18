How to apply for Holy Cross College admission, application starts 26 May
Admission application for class XI in Dhaka’s renowned Holy Cross College will commence on 26 May.
The admission test results will be published based on CGPA of SSC examination and written selection test of the college.
Qualification
Science section: The students with GPA-5 in SSC exam can apply for admission in the science section of the college. The students must have higher maths and biology in the SSC.
Humanities section: SSC CGPA requirement is 3 out of 5 for applying in this section.
Commerce section: SSC CGPA requirement is 4 out of 5 for applying in this section.
For shifting section
The students with CGPA 4 or above in science and business studies (commerce) sections can apply in the humanities section. The students with CGPA 4.25 or above from the science section can apply for business studies.
How to apply
The students can fill up the application form between 26 May to 8:00am on 29 May on this link or on the college website. The application form has to be submitted upon payment of Tk 300 through Bkash. The application form and permit slip can be downloaded after the payment is made. Permit slip has to be downloaded and brought along regarding any admission-related work.
Selection test
The written selection test for the science section will be held on 31 May and for humanities and business studies on 1 June. The seat plan of the selection tests will be available on the college website after 5:00pm on 30 May.
Admission test result: The list of selected applicants will be published on the college website, Facebook page and college’s notice board after 1:00pm on 6 June.
Founded by Sisters of the Holy Cross in 1950, the college currently offers 780 seats in science section, 270 in business section and 260 in humanities section.