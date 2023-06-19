TSB organises sessions on Intercultural Communication and FLTA for Teaching English

With the increasing popularity of online education, it is crucial for English language teachers to effectively navigate intercultural communication to ensure an inclusive and productive learning environment.

The resource person for the session, Afroza Akhter Tina, a senior lecturer at Daffodil International University (DIU) and an exchange alumna of the US State Department, provided participants with her insight into the challenges of teaching English language in multicultural classrooms and the ways to promote intercultural communication.

She also shared her experience at the exchange programme of TESOL Convention 2023 at the University of Central Florida.