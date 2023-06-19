TSB organises sessions on Intercultural Communication and FLTA for Teaching English

TESOL Society of Bangladesh (TSB) recently organised a session on ‘Navigating Intercultural Communication for Online English Teaching’ in collaboration with the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) and the American Center, US Embassy in Dhaka, at the university’s main campus in the capital’s Satmasjid Road.
The session on Saturday aimed to address the challenges and opportunities of intercultural communication in the context of online English teaching, says a media release.
With the increasing popularity of online education, it is crucial for English language teachers to effectively navigate intercultural communication to ensure an inclusive and productive learning environment.
The resource person for the session, Afroza Akhter Tina, a senior lecturer at Daffodil International University (DIU) and an exchange alumna of the US State Department, provided participants with her insight into the challenges of teaching English language in multicultural classrooms and the ways to promote intercultural communication.
She also shared her experience at the exchange programme of TESOL Convention 2023 at the University of Central Florida.
This session was followed by an informative session on FLTA delivered by two guest speakers from the US Embassy in Dhaka.
Shaon Karmakar, the Lead of the English Language Program, and Khadija Rubaiyat Tasmia, the Coordinator of the English Language Program, shared some practical strategies for teachers intending to apply for the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program, as well as discussed what to expect during their time in the US.
The event started with a welcome speech by Touhida Easmin Humaira, acting head, Department of English Studies, SUB, and a speech by professor Sayeedur Rahman, president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh.
Also present were Hamidul Haque, head and senior assistant professor, Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), and Faheem Hasan Shahed, associate professor and director, Center for Language Studies, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, as well as faculty members from various universities in Bangladesh.
This event proved to be a valuable opportunity for the participating English language teachers, educators, and professionals in the field of ELT to enhance their understanding of intercultural communication in the context of online English teaching, as well as how the FLTA programme could help them develop their careers.
Sharmin Sultana Rima, lecturer, SUB, anchored the event and Aftab Uddin Chowdhury, assistant professor, SUB, concluded the event with a vote of thanks.