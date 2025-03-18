British Council launches research on transnational education in Bangladesh

The British Council released a pivotal research report Tuesday that offers valuable insights into the current state and future potential of Transnational Education (TNE) in Bangladesh, underscoring the opportunities and challenges faced by students and educational institutions, reports a press release.

The report was launched at an event hosted at the British Council’s Fuller Road auditorium in Dhaka. The event brought together policy makers, representatives from higher education institutions, industry stakeholders, academic communities and international education professionals to discuss different aspects and key areas of Transnational Education (TNE).

Professor SMA Faiz, the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) attended the event as the chief guest. The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke attended the event as the special guest. Salvador Carbajal Lopez, director of education for British Council in South Asia, shared the key findings from the research on Transnational Education in Bangladesh.