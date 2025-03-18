British Council launches research on transnational education in Bangladesh
The British Council released a pivotal research report Tuesday that offers valuable insights into the current state and future potential of Transnational Education (TNE) in Bangladesh, underscoring the opportunities and challenges faced by students and educational institutions, reports a press release.
The report was launched at an event hosted at the British Council’s Fuller Road auditorium in Dhaka. The event brought together policy makers, representatives from higher education institutions, industry stakeholders, academic communities and international education professionals to discuss different aspects and key areas of Transnational Education (TNE).
Professor SMA Faiz, the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) attended the event as the chief guest. The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke attended the event as the special guest. Salvador Carbajal Lopez, director of education for British Council in South Asia, shared the key findings from the research on Transnational Education in Bangladesh.
Stephen Forbes, country director of British Council in Bangladesh, said in his welcome note, “TNE can play a vital role in shaping the future of higher education in Bangladesh. This report helps identify challenges and opportunities for TNE growth in the country and closer cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh higher education sectors. TNE can bridge the gap in higher education access and drive economic growth for the country and we look forward to working with our partners in Bangladesh to take the recommendations from the report forward.”
UGC chairman professor SMA Faiz said, “I truly appreciate the British Council’s commitment to fostering TNE collaboration between universities in Bangladesh and the UK, creating opportunities for academic excellence and institutional capacity-building. Strengthening these ties will mutually benefit both countries, supporting the enhancement of higher education quality, knowledge exchange, and global competitiveness in the sector.”
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, “I am delighted to join the launch of the Transnational Education Research Report by the British Council. Transnational Education provides great opportunity to explore how global education partnerships are shaping the future of learning and making stronger ties between the UK and Bangladesh.”
An engaging panel discussion on ‘Unlocking the Potential and Social Value of Transnational Education in Bangladesh’ was also held, where participants shared their valuable insights. David Knox, director of programmes for British Council in Bangladesh, moderated the session.
The panelists included, University Grants Commission (UGC) member Mohammad Anwar Hossen, vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, secretary general of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh Ishtiaque Abedin, and director of education for British Council in South Asia Salvador Carbajal Lopez.
The report, commissioned by the British Council to Ecctis outlines key recommendations below:
Streamline regulatory processes and provide clear guidelines for TNE providers
Address linguistic barriers through bridging language programmes
Enhance digital infrastructure to support remote and online learning
Improve transparency and alignment in quality assurance processes
Develop targeted initiatives to increase female participation in diverse subject areas
Facilitating dual degree programmes can provide valuable opportunities for middle- income students
Toufiq Hasan, head of education at British Council announced the winners of The Transnational Education (TNE) Grant winner for 2025, awarding GBP 25,000 to each selected partnership. The successful UK-Bangladesh collaborations include Liverpool John Moores University with the University of Dhaka’s Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies, Nottingham Trent University with Jahangirnagar University, and Birmingham City University with the American International University – Bangladesh.
Additionally, Royal Holloway and University of London, have partnered with the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), while Keele University is collaborating with FIVDB. These grants aim to strengthen institutional partnerships through transnational education initiatives.
The complete report is available for download on the British Council’s website.