TESOL Society organises nat’l symposium on English teachers’ professional development

All the 11 sessions of the symposium aimed at exploring the essential knowledge and pedagogy of the teachers by exposing them to a range of English language teaching techniques and strategies through expert trainers from various academic institutions.
The keynote speaker for the event, Lawrence N. Berlin, professor emeritus, Northeastern Illinois University, and English Language Specialist for the U.S. Embassy Dhaka and NAEM conducted his session on ‘A Participatory Approach for a Socio-Critical Age: Responsive and Innovative English Language Teaching in the 21st Century’.
The symposium also featured a presentation on English programmes by the British Council Dhaka.
The workshops in this symposium were conducted by experienced educators and teacher trainers from the TESOL Society of Bangladesh and the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM).
Some 150 English teachers from government and non-government schools, madrasahs, and universities from all over the country participated in this symposium.
The daylong symposium became an animated platform of knowledge exchange and experience sharing for the participants as well as the trainers.
Professor Md. Nizamul Karim, director general, NAEM was the chief guest at the event while Touhida Easmin Humaira, assistant professor and head, Department of English, State University of Bangladesh was the Special Guest.
Convenor of the symposium was Tamanna Maqsood, Director, CEL, SUB.
Tahsina Akter, director, training, NAEM and Prabir Kumar Bhattcharjee, director, training wing, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) were the guests of honour at the national symposium.
The acting president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, Md. Hamidul Haque, assistant professor and head of AIUB, delivered the welcome speech and shared the vision of the society to the different stakeholders present at the symposium.
After the session the participants shared their reflections regarding the programme that was concluded with the certificate giving ceremony.