TESOL Society organises nat’l symposium on English teachers’ professional development

All the 11 sessions of the symposium aimed at exploring the essential knowledge and pedagogy of the teachers by exposing them to a range of English language teaching techniques and strategies through expert trainers from various academic institutions.

The keynote speaker for the event, Lawrence N. Berlin, professor emeritus, Northeastern Illinois University, and English Language Specialist for the U.S. Embassy Dhaka and NAEM conducted his session on ‘A Participatory Approach for a Socio-Critical Age: Responsive and Innovative English Language Teaching in the 21st Century’.

The symposium also featured a presentation on English programmes by the British Council Dhaka.

The workshops in this symposium were conducted by experienced educators and teacher trainers from the TESOL Society of Bangladesh and the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM).