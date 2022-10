All educational institutions in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions will remain closed on Tuesday due to the cyclone ‘Sitrang’.

State minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Monday confirmed the matter.

The powerful cyclone has already hit parts of Bangladesh coastal region on Monday evening with stormy wind and incessant rain.

It is supposed to ravage Chattogram and Barishal coast at the dead of Monday night.