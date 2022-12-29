Solve cluster admission crisis immediately: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday stressed the need for a quick solution to the ongoing crisis over the cluster-based admission tests of 22 general and science and technology (GST) public universities, reports UNB.

The call came from a daylong workshop held at the UGC office to face the challenges of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

The innovation wing of UGC arranged the workshop titled "Knowledge Dominates the Period of 4IR and IoT Business Applications," said a press release.