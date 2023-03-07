Schools, not tuitions, should fulfill the need for education

Many students find that their studies are more effective because private coaching centers are more important than what they learn in their classrooms, while parents, unsure of the assurances provided by schools, cannot but rely on these private lessons and end up piling pressure on their monthly expenditures. Be it for polishing essential skills, college preparation, or keeping up with higher-achieving peers, private tuition does not come cheap. A study produced by UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report and BRAC has detailed that households account for 71 percent of total education spending in Bangladesh, one of the highest rates in the world. What is more worrisome is that the additional investment has risen despite conflicting evidence on whether tutoring raises educational attainment.

Numerous students go for private tuition primarily because teaching in school classrooms is not stimulating enough. There is a huge gap in ensuring proper care and attention from teachers, thus, diminishing the quality of learning experiences. Many parents are not satisfied with the quality of education their children receive at school. Driven by their thirst to ensure good results for their children, parents opt to admit their children to coaching centers or keep a private home tutor at home, eventually perpetuating the problem. This is a vicious cycle that ultimately hinders the intellectual growth of students. The students and parents must understand the steps to master a textual concept as given here:

Simply attending to multiple lectures in tuition centres creates false sense of understanding in students and eventually cause confusions in them while anwering questions in examinations. It is imperative that the students spend significant time in self study and revision instead of wasting time in travelling to tuition centres and attending to repeated lectures on the same topic.