3 ISD alumni on Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list

Three ex-students of International School Dhaka (ISD) have made it to the “Forbes 30 under 30” Asia list for various contributions, said a press release.

Launched on 19 April, this year the prestigious business magazine featured a total of 300 young people in 10 categories.

The list includes young leaders, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers across Asia, all under the age of 30, who have proved their mettle, exhibited their acumen, and paved new ways to tap into new prospects riding out the uncertainties posed by the pandemic.