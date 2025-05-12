City University hosts inaugural session of ‘Research and Higher Study Society’
The Department of English Language and Literature at City University recently hosted the inaugural session of the seminar and workshop series organised by the Research and Higher Study Society (RHSS).
The event was titled “Unlocking Opportunities in Research and Higher Studies: Focus on Language, Literature, Culture, and Translation” held on Saturday.
The event, which was held at the Central Auditorium of the university, was attended by a diverse group of students, faculty members, and aspiring researchers.
The session was conducted in collaboration with IDEAS: Research Group of Scholars, a media release says.
This inaugural session marked the beginning of an ongoing series aimed at equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration necessary for academic success and professional development.
The organising team expressed their gratitude for the enthusiastic participation and looks forward to continued engagement in future sessions.
The seminar featured a keynote address by Professor Ahmed Reza from the Department of English at Jahangirnagar University.
In his insightful speech, Professor Reza explored the comparative and stylistic aspects of poetry, specifically highlighting ‘Akashlina’ by Jibananda Das and ‘Digging’ by Seamus Heaney.
He underscored the critical role of poetry in academic research and emphasised the importance of young scholars engaging with this genre to unlock global academic opportunities and foster intellectual growth.
The event was chaired by Professor Rahman M. Mahbub, Head of the Department of English at City University and Advisor to RHSS.
In his speech, Professor Mahbub reiterated RHSS's commitment to promoting a culture of research and higher studies, urging students to expand their academic horizons.
Tabassum Mahmud Ornab, Lecturer in the Department of English and Convenor of RHSS, presented a comprehensive discussion on "Establishment of RHSS: What to Expect?" During this session, Mr. Ornab outlined the vision of RHSS and its role in fostering academic excellence and collaborative research within the department.
Additionally, Tamanna Islam Eva, Lecturer in the Department of English, delivered a concise and motivating session titled "IELTS and Beyond: Overcoming the Fear."
She provided practical guidance and advice for students aspiring to pursue international education, helping them navigate the IELTS exam and the challenges associated with studying abroad.
The session was moderated by Riduan Ahmed Rion, Lecturer in the Department of English, who facilitated engaging discussions and exchanges among the participants.
The seminar concluded with a lively Q&A session, where participants actively interacted with the speakers, reflecting their strong interest in research and higher studies. All registered attendees were awarded certificates of participation, and refreshments were provided as a token of appreciation.