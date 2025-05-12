City University hosts inaugural session of ‘Research and Higher Study Society’

The Department of English Language and Literature at City University recently hosted the inaugural session of the seminar and workshop series organised by the Research and Higher Study Society (RHSS).

The event was titled “Unlocking Opportunities in Research and Higher Studies: Focus on Language, Literature, Culture, and Translation” held on Saturday.

The event, which was held at the Central Auditorium of the university, was attended by a diverse group of students, faculty members, and aspiring researchers.