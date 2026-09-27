Class XI admission: Second phase of applications begins, who can apply
Second phase of applications for admission to Class XI in the 2026–27 academic year opened online today, Sunday, 27 September.
Applications can be submitted until 8:00 pm tomorrow, Monday, 28 September. The results for students selected in the second phase will be published at 8:00 pm on 1 October.
According to a notice issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, selected students will be able to confirm their selection from the publication of the results until 8:00 pm on 3 October.
If a student does not confirm their selection, both their selection and application will be cancelled.
The results of the second migration, based on students’ preferences, will then be published on 4 October. Admission to colleges and madrasahs for students selected in this phase will take place from 5 to 7 October.
Students who did not apply earlier, applied but were not selected for admission to any college or madrasah, were nominated but could not confirm their selection, failed to enrol within the stipulated time, or could not enrol because of an incorrectly assigned quota will be eligible to apply in the second phase.
As in the first phase, applicants must apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges or madrasahs.
Students who applied in the first phase but were not selected by any college or madrasa will not have to pay the Tk 220 online application fee when applying in the second phase.
These students will need to log in to the designated admission website and complete the college or madrasah selection or edit their choices.
Meanwhile, classes for Class XI began on 24 September following the completion of the first phase of applications and the selection process.
In the first phase, 853,441 students were finally selected for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasahs. This year, there are a total of 2,601,779 seats available for Class XI admission at colleges and madrasahs.
Of these, around 33 per cent of the total seats were filled through final selections in the first phase. As a result, around 67 per cent of the seats remain vacant.
The second phase of applications has now begun. However, a large number of seats will remain vacant even after this phase.
This is because a total of 1,829,485 candidates, sat for the examinations this year under 11 education boards including the technical education board. Of them, more than 1,144,000 students passed.
However, this process covers admissions only to colleges and madrasahs. Admission under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board is being conducted separately.