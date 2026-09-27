Class XI admission: Second phase of applications begins, who can apply

Second phase of applications for admission to Class XI in the 2026–27 academic year opened online today, Sunday, 27 September.

Applications can be submitted until 8:00 pm tomorrow, Monday, 28 September. The results for students selected in the second phase will be published at 8:00 pm on 1 October.

According to a notice issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, selected students will be able to confirm their selection from the publication of the results until 8:00 pm on 3 October.

If a student does not confirm their selection, both their selection and application will be cancelled.