Class XI online admission deadline extended
The deadline for eligible students to complete their online admission to Class XI for the 2026–27 academic year through their respective educational institutions has been extended.
The process must be completed through the designated website by 5: 00 pm on Saturday, 26 September. This was stated in a letter issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Wednesday, 23 September.
For students selected for admission to Class XI for the 2026–27 academic year who have completed the online confirmation process, the respective educational institutions have been instructed to complete their online admission by 5:00 pm on 26 September.
Colleges must log in to the login panel of the Class XI admission website using their EIIN and password and, based on the list of students selected for admission, verify the necessary documents, such as proof of FQ, EQ-1, EQ-2 and SQ quotas, before completing the online admission process.
If the respective colleges fail to complete the online admission of eligible students within the stipulated time, those students’ college admissions will be automatically cancelled. The board authorities will not be held responsible for any admission-related complications that arise later.
Meanwhile, classes for students admitted to Class XI began today, Thursday, 24 September. Classes had originally been scheduled to begin on 23 September, but the date was postponed by one day to 24 September 2026 as all educational institutions across the country were closed that day for the observance of Fateha-e-Yazdaham.
The first phase of applications for Class XI admission began on 2 September and continued until 8:00 pm on 10 September. A total of 995,234 students applied for admission to Class XI in the first phase. Of them, 980,815 students were selected for admission to colleges.
From 20 to 22 September, the selected students were given the opportunity to complete the admission process by appearing in person at their respective colleges. The first phase results were published on the night of 16 September.