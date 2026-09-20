Class XI admission begins: What documents do students need?
The admission process for Class XI in the 2026–27 academic year began today, Sunday (20 September 2026). Students who have been finally selected must complete their admission by appearing in person at their designated colleges.
The admission process will continue until 22 September, while classes for this academic year will begin on 24 September. Students must bring several necessary documents when enrolling in Class XI. These include:
Online marksheet of the SSC examination.
SSC examination admit card.
Two to four recently taken, passport-sized colour photographs.
A copy of the online application confirmation.
Mobile phone numbers of the student and guardian.
This year, 93 per cent of Class XI admission seats will remain open to all students on the basis of merit. Students have been selected for these seats according to merit rankings based on their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination results.
Of the remaining 7 per cent of seats, 5 per cent have been proposed to be reserved for the children of freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters, while 2 per cent will be reserved for the children of officials and employees of the Ministry of Education and its subordinate departments and agencies. However, this quota system will apply only to the 2026–27 academic year.
How much is the admission fee?
For Class XI admissions in the 2026–27 academic year, session charges and admission fees have been set according to the type of educational institution. According to the prescribed list, institutions will charge students between Tk 1,500 and Tk 8,500.
The highest fee will be charged by non-MPO or partially MPO-affiliated colleges in the Dhaka metropolitan area. The fees have also been determined based on whether an institution is MPO-affiliated, its location, and whether it is a Bangla or English medium institution.
According to the Class XI admission policy published by the Ministry of Education on 24 August 2026, the admission fees for MPO-affiliated colleges are Tk 5,000 for both Bangla and English versions in the Dhaka metropolitan area; Tk 3,000 for both versions in city areas outside Dhaka; Tk 2,000 in district areas for both versions; and Tk 1,500 in upazilas and rural areas.
For admission to non-MPO-affiliated colleges, the fees in the Dhaka metropolitan area are Tk 7,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 8,500 for the English version. In city areas outside Dhaka, the fees are Tk 5,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 6,000 for the English version.
In districts, non-MPO colleges will charge Tk 3,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 4,000 for the English version. In upazilas and rural areas, the fees will be Tk 2,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 3,000 for the English version.
The education board will collect a total of Tk 340 from students during the initial confirmation of admission. This includes Tk 142 as a registration fee, Tk 50 as a sports fee, Tk 15 as a Rover/Ranger fee, Tk 16 as a Red Crescent fee, Tk 7 as a science and technology fee, Tk 10 as a BNCC fee, and Tk 100 as a teachers’ welfare and retirement benefits fee. The BNCC fee was Tk 5 last year.
In addition, an application fee of Tk 220 has been set for online applications for Class XI admission. The board will receive Tk 24 as a Red Crescent fee and Tk 400 as an annual sports grant fee from each student.