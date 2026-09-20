Class XI admission begins: What documents do students need?

The highest fee will be charged by non-MPO or partially MPO-affiliated colleges in the Dhaka metropolitan area. The fees have also been determined based on whether an institution is MPO-affiliated, its location, and whether it is a Bangla or English medium institution.

According to the Class XI admission policy published by the Ministry of Education on 24 August 2026, the admission fees for MPO-affiliated colleges are Tk 5,000 for both Bangla and English versions in the Dhaka metropolitan area; Tk 3,000 for both versions in city areas outside Dhaka; Tk 2,000 in district areas for both versions; and Tk 1,500 in upazilas and rural areas.

For admission to non-MPO-affiliated colleges, the fees in the Dhaka metropolitan area are Tk 7,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 8,500 for the English version. In city areas outside Dhaka, the fees are Tk 5,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 6,000 for the English version.