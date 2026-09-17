Colleges struggle for students as demand surges at top 10

Many colleges and madrasas across Bangladesh are struggling to attract students for Class XI admission in the 2026–27 academic year. Eleven colleges received no applications at all, while 416 colleges received applications but were not allocated even a single student.

In addition, around 800 colleges and madrasas received only one to 10 students each, creating a shortage of students at many institutions.

However, several well-known colleges saw strong demand, with applicants outnumbering available seats several times over.

Mymensingh’s Ananda Mohan College received the highest number of applications. A total of 32,678 students applied for 981 Class XI seats. Of them, 981 students were selected for admission, in line with the number of available seats.

Adamjee Cantonment College in Dhaka ranked second in terms of applications, receiving 32,640 applications for 2,379 seats. Dhaka City College ranked third, with 31,951 applications for 4,280 seats.

The other colleges in the top 10 by number of applications are Government Bangla College, BAF Shaheen College Dhaka, Rajshahi Government City College, Rajuk Uttara Model College, Government City College Chattogram, Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College and Government Tolaram College, Narayanganj.