Class XI admission 2026: How to confirm selection and what documents are required

A total of 980,815 students who applied online for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasas for the 2026–27 academic year have been selected. Another 14,415 applicants did not secure a seat, including 2,205 students who had achieved a GPA of 5.

The results for students selected in the first phase were published on Wednesday night. There are approximately 2.5 million seats available for Class XI admission across colleges and madrasas in the country. As a result, a large number of seats will remain vacant this year.

Selected students must now confirm their admission within the stipulated time. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their applications. They must then visit their respective colleges within the designated period to complete the admission process.