Class XI admission 2026: How to confirm selection and what documents are required
A total of 980,815 students who applied online for admission to Class XI at colleges and madrasas for the 2026–27 academic year have been selected. Another 14,415 applicants did not secure a seat, including 2,205 students who had achieved a GPA of 5.
The results for students selected in the first phase were published on Wednesday night. There are approximately 2.5 million seats available for Class XI admission across colleges and madrasas in the country. As a result, a large number of seats will remain vacant this year.
Selected students must now confirm their admission within the stipulated time. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their applications. They must then visit their respective colleges within the designated period to complete the admission process.
According to the first-phase results, approximately 98 per cent of applicants have been allocated seats at one college or another.
Following the publication of the first-phase results for Class XI admission, selected students must confirm their admission. They must pay the prescribed fee and complete the confirmation process by 8:00 pm on 18 September.
Failure to confirm within the stipulated time will result in the cancellation of both the student’s selection and application.
How to confirm admission
Being allocated a college in the results is not the final step in the admission process. After being selected, students must confirm their allocation by paying the Tk 340 confirmation fee within the stipulated period.
To do so, they must first log in to their profile on the Class XI admission website. They should then select the ‘Confirmation’ option and follow the instructions to pay the fee.
Students must use an authorised payment method displayed on the website to pay the fee. After completing the payment, they must save the transaction ID and SMS confirmation. This is important. They should then visit their profile to verify whether the confirmation has been completed successfully.
If the confirmation status does not update immediately after the money has been deducted, students do not need to panic. They should log in again after some time and check the status. It is important to keep the transaction ID saved.
Required documents
Students who have been allocated seats must confirm their admission within the stipulated period. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their applications. They must then visit their respective colleges within the designated period with the necessary documents to complete the admission process.
Students should bring several essential documents when completing admission. These include copies of their SSC examination mark sheet and certificate. If online copies are accepted, those may also be submitted.
They should also bring their admit card, two to four passport-sized photographs, the online application confirmation letter, and the mobile phone numbers of the student and their guardian.
After completing the confirmation process, students must visit their colleges and complete admission between 20 and 22 September. Admission must be completed in person according to the schedule set by the college authorities.
Classes for Class XI will begin after the admission process is completed. The class start date has been postponed by one day and will now be 24 September. The decision was taken because all educational institutions across the country will remain closed for one day on 23 September on the occasion of the holy Fateha-e-Yazdaham.