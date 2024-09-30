Textbook coordination committee dissolution draws flak

The dissolution of the textbook coordination committee has drawn flak, with some saying the decision reveals the weakness of the government.

The education ministry dissolved the committee on Saturday. Prior to this, leaders of several religion-based organisations raised objections over two members of the committees. Those two members were Samina Luthfa, associate professor of Sociology at the University of Dhaka, and Kamrul Hasan Mamun, professor of Physics at the University of Dhaka.

On the other hand, several religion-based parties and organisations including Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam demanded the inclusion of at least two Islamic scholars in the committee.

After that, the education ministry dissolved the entire committee. On that day, a rally was held under the banner of “Shikkhon-Shikkharthi-Ovibhabokbrindo (Students-Teachers-Guardians)” at the capital’s Shahbagh where speakers opined the decision is indicates the government’s servility.