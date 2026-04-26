The evolution of English-medium education in Bangladesh

The landscape of future employment and careers is changing rapidly. In this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, there is no alternative to problem-solving skills if one is to keep pace with technology and artificial intelligence. English-medium schools provide hands-on training in problem-solving, which builds students’ confidence. According to those concerned, these skills prepare them to make complex decisions in the corporate world or to take on significant risks as new entrepreneurs.

In the long run, students educated through modern methods adapt quickly to new environments. They develop an analytical mindset that focuses not just on identifying problems but on addressing their root causes. At the same time, through teamwork, they learn to respect others’ views and establish their own leadership in a logical way from their school years.

Today’s modern education system is essentially a process of rediscovering oneself. Experts believe that if proper investment is made in students’ skills, they will be able to chart their own paths in an uncertain future. The importance of this new approach to learning continues to be emphasised by education specialists.