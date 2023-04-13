800 children engaged in hazardous works receive education with Educo support

A student of one of the Bridge schools said, "I work as a leguna helper in the morning and then join the Bridge school in the afternoon. I don’t like working in the leguna, even though I earn 500 taka every day. I want to continue my education and be a businessman when I grow up."

On 13 April 2023, chairman of National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, inaugurated the project "Strengthening the right to education for child labourer in Dhaka city" in a city hotel, said a press release.

The three-year project aims to promote and raise awareness of the rights of working children to realise their full potential.