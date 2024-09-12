BUET alumnus Touhidul joins Stanford University as asst prof

Touhidul Islam, an alumnus of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has recently joined Stanford University as assistant professor. He is the lone Bangladeshi who joined the prestigious US university as a tenure-track teacher.

According to the QS World University Rankings, Stanford University has been consistently ranked among the top 10 universities in the world for the last several years.

Touhidul grew up at Charghat in Rajshahi. His father wanted him to be a physician, but Touhidul dreamt of becoming an engineer. After achieving GPA-5 in both SSC and HSC, he got admitted to the electrical engineering department at BUET in 2005.