Class-XI admission: New instructions issued for quota applicants
New instructions have been issued for students who applied online under the Special Quota (SQ) in the second phase of Class-XI admission for the 2026–27 academic year.
Colleges have been given a deadline to confirm their applications. College authorities must complete the confirmation by 9:00 pm today, Thursday (1 October 2026).
A letter regarding the matter was sent yesterday, Wednesday (30 September 2026), by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee to the principals and heads of all relevant higher secondary-level educational institutions.
Colleges have been requested to complete the confirmation or approval of students who applied online under the Special Quota (SQ) in the second phase of Class XI admission for the 2026–27 academic year by 9:00 pm on 1 October.
They must log in to the Login panel of the admission website using the college’s EIIN number and password to complete the process.
The relevant User Guide for Institution on the admission website can be followed for this purpose.
If the concerned colleges fail to complete the confirmation and approval of students who applied under the SQ quota within the stipulated time, the board authorities will not be responsible for any complications that may arise later.