After A Levels: Higher education options in Bangladesh

Breaking way from the long-standing trend of going abroad for higher education, many O/A Level students are now setting their sights on the country’s top institutions.

Securing a place on the merit lists of BUET, the University of Dhaka or medical colleges by managing differences in the national curriculum and syllabus is largely strategy-driven. In recent years, it has been seen that with the right guidance, English-medium students can compete strongly within the mainstream system.