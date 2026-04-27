After A Levels: Higher education options in Bangladesh
Breaking way from the long-standing trend of going abroad for higher education, many O/A Level students are now setting their sights on the country’s top institutions.
Securing a place on the merit lists of BUET, the University of Dhaka or medical colleges by managing differences in the national curriculum and syllabus is largely strategy-driven. In recent years, it has been seen that with the right guidance, English-medium students can compete strongly within the mainstream system.
Medical and BUET admissions: O/A Level vs NCTB
Admission tests for medical colleges and engineering institutions in Bangladesh are primarily based on the national curriculum (NCTB) textbooks. For O/A Level students, the main challenge is terminology.
Medical admission tests often include many fact-based questions in biology and chemistry, which differ somewhat from the more conceptual approach of O/A Level studies. However, the strong fundamentals of O/A Level students give them an advantage in physics and chemistry.
On the other hand, BUET’s admission test requires solving complex problems in mathematics and physics. Although there is significant overlap between the A Level syllabus and BUET’s curriculum, mastering NCTB-style shortcut techniques is crucial for solving mathematical problems fast.
Aligning with the national curriculum: how to prepare
For English-medium students, the main barriers are language and the range of information. To address this, students must first convert their grades through the proper process set by the education board and obtain an equivalence certificate. While O/A Level textbooks are largely concept-based, admission tests in Bangladesh often require direct factual knowledge.
Therefore, it is important to develop the habit of studying the core Bangla textbooks from the beginning, especially for biology and chemistry. For instance, the process of “photosynthesis” in English is called “shalok-shangshleshan” in Bangla—without knowing such terms, students may struggle to understand questions in the exam hall. Following the main textbooks alongside British Council guidelines and equivalent modules can help overcome this gap quickly.
Strategies for admission to top public universities
Although there are no separate quotas for O/A Level students in public or private universities, including the University of Dhaka, they compete equally in the general merit list. Since there is limited time after completing A Levels, it is wise to start allocating time to NCTB textbooks from the second year.
Analysis of question banks from the past decade shows that certain topics recur frequently, helping O/A Level students understand patterns. In addition, for those aiming to sit for different units at the University of Dhaka, IELTS-level English proficiency can be a major advantage. Combined with regular practice of general knowledge, this makes it much easier to secure a strong position on the merit list.
The O/A Level curriculum is highly modern and internationally recognised. According to those concerned, if the knowledge and skills of English-medium students are strategically aligned with the structure of national admission tests, success in BUET or medical college merit lists is well within reach. What is needed is the right integration of textbooks and the confidence to adapt to the local admission framework.