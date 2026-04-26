Good English-medium schools: 7 features that matter beyond grade sheets
To ensure a child’s bright future, it is important to know the past academic results of a school before admission. At the same time, it is also essential to ensure whether the environment in which a child spends five to six hours every day is helping shape their mindset. Based on various research findings and international education standards, there are several ways to choose an ideal English-medium school. Let us look at seven selected features.
1. Teacher–student ratio
According to educational research organisations, the ideal classroom should have a teacher–student ratio of 1:20 or at most 1:25. In other words, one teacher for every 20 to 25 students ensures proper teaching. If individual attention cannot be given to each student, education remains limited to lecture rather than becoming learning.
2. Curriculum implementation and resources
It is important to assess whether the school is simply teaching Cambridge curriculum or Edexcel curriculum textbooks, or actually following the core philosophy of the curriculum. A good school must have active use of libraries and laboratories. It is also necessary to check how much resource the institution allocates to connect classroom knowledge with real-life applications.
3. Co-curricular and life skills
For a student’s overall development, sports, debate, music, or volunteering are essential. Top universities such as Harvard University or Massachusetts Institute of Technology now do not look only at results or GPA; they also value leadership qualities. A good school never treats extracurricular activities as ‘unnecessary’ or ‘a waste of time’.
4. Quality and training of teachers
International-standard schools regularly organise professional development (PD) sessions for their teachers. It is important to know whether teachers are familiar with modern teaching methodologies such as blended learning. This refers to learning both in the classroom and at home using the internet, laptops, or multimedia tools. Schools should ensure that teachers are well aware of these approaches.
5. Mental health and inclusive environment
Research shows that bullying or mental stress can seriously hinder a child’s intellectual development. A good school should have a proper counsellor and ensure that students feel mentally safe. It is also important to remember that an inclusive school has the mindset to accept all types of students.
6. Technological integration
Since the future of education is becoming increasingly technology-driven, having an IT lab or smart board alone is not enough. Students must be taught to use technology for problem-solving and to become aware of cyber safety. Modern and quality schools give proper importance to these aspects.
7. Communication and feedback system
Does the school only communicate with parents to send report cards? The answer is no. A good school believes in regular parent–teacher meetings and constructive feedback exchange. As a parent, how much your opinion is valued is also part of assessing the quality of an educational institution.