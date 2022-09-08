FFB-Biggan Chinta launches 'Youth for Science 2022' Campaign

This campaign will take the shape of different activities, including a writing contest focused on the role of modern sciences in guaranteeing food and nutrition security and improving the agricultural sector by ensuring evidence-based information and promoting equal access to scientific innovation.
FFB aims to assist youth communities and representatives in raising awareness about sustainable food and nutrition security and developing their leadership role in socioeconomic development.
In this year's youth for science campaign, FFB intends to involve the youth community in creating articles, media materials, photography, and knowledge dissemination.
The vice-chancellor (VC) of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, professor Md Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, well-known cartoonist, novelist, and comic book writer Ahsan Habib, and Bangladeshi microbiologist Senjuti Saha were also present, in addition to representatives from Prothom Alo, Biggan Chinta, and Farming Future Bangladesh. To this aim, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between Biggan Chinta and Farming Future Bangladesh.
Youth for Science 2022 (YfS2022) campaign will address the achievements of Bangladesh in the agricultural sector through developing feature articles/essays, photography and quiz competition.
Keeping in mind the goals of SDGs, FFB and Biggan Chinta will engage youths to develop articles on Agricultural innovations, how science is helping in ensuring food and nutrition security and can continue to overcome future challenges, eliminating hidden hunger, etc.
Also, there will be a photography and quiz competition. Biggan Chinta and Farming Future Bangladesh's websites and social media pages have further information on this youth campaign.
"With their passion and ingenuity, youth can play an important role in developing new ideas and methods to tackle existing development challenges," said Anwar Faruque, former secretary of the ministry of Agriculture and Associate director of Farming Future Bangladesh in the launching program.
Abdul Quayum, associate editor of Prothom Alo emphasised the timely initiatives like the “Youth for Science 2022” campaign.
"We should invest more resources in youth and the younger generation to get them interested and empowered in Bangladesh's research and innovation areas," he added.
Sher e Bangla Agricultural University vice-chancellor (VC) professor Md Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan in his speech applauded such activities to encourage the young generation about science and said, "Youths should increase their interest in science, they should be inquisitive, they should find out the problems and find ways to solve them. The role of youth is very important for a country to move forward."
"We are committed to engaging and empowering youth for a better understanding of science and innovations, including agribiotech, through the campaign activities," said Arif Hossain, CEO and executive director of Farming Future Bangladesh.