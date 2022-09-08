FFB-Biggan Chinta launches 'Youth for Science 2022' Campaign

Youth for Science 2022 (YfS2022) campaign will address the achievements of Bangladesh in the agricultural sector through developing feature articles/essays, photography and quiz competition.

Keeping in mind the goals of SDGs, FFB and Biggan Chinta will engage youths to develop articles on Agricultural innovations, how science is helping in ensuring food and nutrition security and can continue to overcome future challenges, eliminating hidden hunger, etc.

Also, there will be a photography and quiz competition. Biggan Chinta and Farming Future Bangladesh's websites and social media pages have further information on this youth campaign.

"With their passion and ingenuity, youth can play an important role in developing new ideas and methods to tackle existing development challenges," said Anwar Faruque, former secretary of the ministry of Agriculture and Associate director of Farming Future Bangladesh in the launching program.