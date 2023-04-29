NCTB finally makes corrections in all textbooks of Class 6 and 7

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has issued corrections of errors in all the textbooks of Class 6 and 7 from 2023 based on the new curriculum.
After much discussion and debatecriticism for a long time, the corrections have been published on NCTB’s website, in the fourth month of the academic year.
The corrections published on the website show that these amendments have been given separately for each of subject. The errors on each page have been cited along with the corrections.
Besides, there are comments on what has to be done as well. These corrections have been made in 26 textbooks with 13 each in Class 6 and 7.
According to the new curriculum, a student has to study ten textbooks. Including the books for different regions, there are total 13 textbooks in each class.
The new curriculum has started in Class 6 and 7 from 1 January. This curriculum will be employed in other classes as well in phases from next year. The textbooks are changing in the new curriculum.
NCTB, faced with controversy, withdrew the two history and social science textbooks of Class 6 and 7 titled ‘Onushondhani Paath’ on 10 February.
The corrections providing a separate note about the history and social science textbooks has advised students to collect information from suitable sources with the help from teachers wherever in the exercise book it says investigative study (Onushondhani Paath) or to consult at reference books.
NCTB, while withdrawing those two textbooks, had stated that some chapters of the history and social science textbooks of Class 6 and 7 titled ‘Onushiloni Paath’ and science textbook of class six titled ‘Onshondhani Paath’ will also be rectified.
But later it was decided that corrections will be given for the errors and anomalies in all the textbooks of Class 6 and 7. Finally, NCTB has published the corrections at the end of the fourth month in the academic calendar.