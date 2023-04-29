NCTB finally makes corrections in all textbooks of Class 6 and 7

The corrections published on the website show that these amendments have been given separately for each of subject. The errors on each page have been cited along with the corrections.

Besides, there are comments on what has to be done as well. These corrections have been made in 26 textbooks with 13 each in Class 6 and 7.

According to the new curriculum, a student has to study ten textbooks. Including the books for different regions, there are total 13 textbooks in each class.