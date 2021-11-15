4,150 posts of teachers in public universities vacant: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Monday told parliament that some 4,150 posts of teachers are vacant in 43 public universities of the country, reports UNB.

The minister placed the statistics in the house replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Didarul Alam (Chattogram-4).

The highest 410 posts of teachers are vacant in Chittagong University, 346 vacant in Rajshahi University, 314 vacant in Shahjalal Science and Technology University, 310 in Islamic University in Kushtia and 303 in Dhaka University.