41st BCS written results likely next month

Explaining the delay in publishing the results, a source of BPSC said some examiners delayed in assessing the answer sheets.
A candidate told Prothom Alo that they applied for the 41st BCS around three years ago but yet to get the results.
He urged BPSC to complete the process in short time.
A total of 21,056 students cleared the preliminary test. The result was published in August last year.
Over 400,000 students applied for 2,135 posts in the 41st BCS.
Under this BCS, among other cadres, 915 aspirants will be recruited in the education cadre, 323 in admin cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 140 in health service.