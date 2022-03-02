44th BCS application deadline ends Wednesday

Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said, “Previously, we extended the deadline of the 44th BCS application. We have no plan to extend the deadline anymore.”
Application for the 44th BCS began online on 30 December last year. The deadline has been extended twice until 2 March.
The preliminary test is scheduled to be held on 27 May.
According to the circular of 44th BCS, as many as 1,710 class one cadre officials would be recruited in various cadres.
These include 776 in education cadre, 485 in technical education, 250 in administration, 50 in police, 30 in audit and accounts, 27 in family planning, 23 in postal, 14 in Ansar, 11 in taxation, 10 in foreign service, 10 in information, eight in co-operative, seven in railway transport and commercial, six in trade and three in food cadre.