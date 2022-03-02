Education

44th BCS application deadline ends Wednesday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The date of the application for the 44th BCS will not be extended any more as the deadline ended on Wednesday, sources at Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) said.

Previously, the BPSC extended the date of the application for a month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to Prothom Alo, PSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said, “Previously, we extended the deadline of the 44th BCS application. We have no plan to extend the deadline anymore.”

Application for the 44th BCS began online on 30 December last year. The deadline has been extended twice until 2 March.

Advertisement

The preliminary test is scheduled to be held on 27 May.

According to the circular of 44th BCS, as many as 1,710 class one cadre officials would be recruited in various cadres.

These include 776 in education cadre, 485 in technical education, 250 in administration, 50 in police, 30 in audit and accounts, 27 in family planning, 23 in postal, 14 in Ansar, 11 in taxation, 10 in foreign service, 10 in information, eight in co-operative, seven in railway transport and commercial, six in trade and three in food cadre.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement