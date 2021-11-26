BPSC set to publish 44th BCS circular to recruit 1710 cadre officials

A special meeting has been called on 30 November and the issue of 44th BCS may be discussed there.
The 44th BCS will be a general one. The public administration ministry has confirmed that as many as 1,710 class one cadre officials would be recruited through this BCS. However, it could not be known as to how many officials will be recruited for which cadres including foreign, admin, customs and police.
Preferring not to be named, an additional secretary at the public administration ministry said, "Demand letters from various ministries and divisions have been taken to recruit cadre officials through the 44th BCS examinations. PSC has been asked to undertake procedures."
The preliminary test of 43rd BCS was held on 29 October. Over 400,000 candidates applied for this BCS. The result has not been published yet.
Besides, the written test of 41th BCS is scheduled to be held from 29 November. About 21,000 candidates will take part.
During the coronavirus which hit the country on 8 March 2020, the government recruited around 4,000 physicians through a special BCS to tackle the pandemic.
